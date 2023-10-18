Former champion wins number one contender's match; set to face his long-time rival at WWE show

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes defeated Dijak and Baron Corbin in a Triple-Threat Match during the latest episode of NXT.

In order to determine the number one contender for Ilja Dragunov's NXT Championship, Cody Rhodes had earlier announced that Carmelo Hayes, Baron Corbin, and Dijak would be involved in a three-way bout during this week's episode.

During the WWE show earlier, it was declared that Trick Williams had been added to the number one contender's match. However, a backstage attack prior to the match meant that the former NXT North American Champion was not able to compete.

The main event of the night witnessed back-and-forth action as all three men looked to secure the much-needed victory. In the closing stages, everyone was jockeying for position near the turnbuckles. Hayes eventually recovered to execute the Tower of Doom. Corbin hit the End of Days on Dijak before Hayes delivered a Diving Leg Drop on the former to send him out of the ring. He eventually took advantage of the situation as he pinned the laid-out Dijak to secure an impressive victory.

Expand Tweet

Hayes is set to face his long-time rival, Dragunov, for the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc. It will be interesting to see if the former champion will be able to dethrone The Mad Dragon.

What did you make of the Triple-Threat match between Hayes, Dijak, and Corbin on WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.