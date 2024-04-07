4 new Champions crowned at WrestleMania 40 including 52-year-old legend as Judgment Day is dethroned

Four new champions were crowned at WrestleMania 40 as The Judgment Day are no longer Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The titles have now been split, with new tag teams holding each title respectively.

It was only revealed late on that the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships were being split in the ladder match at WrestleMania 40. Many felt that one of each title would be hung above the ladders and that they would remain unified, but that turned out not to be the case.

In the first instance, A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller became SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

A-Town Down Under could not keep the titles unified as Awesome Truth would go on to become RAW Tag Team Champions. This means that we have four new champions in Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, The Miz, and R-Truth.

It was an exciting yet chaotic match as expected, and it's going to be interesting to see how things play out in the respective tag team divisions henceforth. Just a little under two years after the unification, the titles have now been split again.

It marked R-Truth's first WrestleMania moment as he got a measure of revenge against The Judgment Day. He was an "honorary" member of The Judgment Day before being told that he would never be a part of the crew - setting up his reunion with The Miz.

