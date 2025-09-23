REPORTS: Drew McIntyre originally pitched for huge WWE Championship win but it was apparently rejected

Drew McIntyre was reportedly pitched to defeat Cody Rhodes. However, the plans did not work out as expected. It ended up being rejected even though Rhodes pitched the idea as well.As per a recent report by Bodyslam.net on their Patreon, they have revealed that heading into Wrestlepalooza, Drew McIntyre was initially pitched to defeat Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. However, as everyone who saw the PLE knows, it certainly did not play out that way, with McIntyre losing the match after hitting a Claymore through a desk and hurting himself.The report by Bodyslam stated that Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre pitched the idea that Randy Orton would appear and cost his friend the title. This would have then resulted in McIntyre winning the WWE Title. The pitch went on to state that after this, Orton would turn heel on Rhodes and they would have a feud.However, it appears that this plan was rejected. Cody Rhodes won his bout against McIntyre and retained his title. Randy Orton was also nowhere to be seen. At this time, it remains to be seen if they will do it at some other event, but for now, it has not happened.Drew McIntyre's match ended in an unfortunate mannerMcIntyre wanted to end Cody Rhodes' run as champion and was looking to Claymore him through a table. However, a referee got in his way, and that hesitation cost him. By the time he pushed him aside and tried the move, Rhodes had moved aside, leading to him putting his leg through the table.This was the weakness that Rhodes had been looking for and took advantage of, winning the match and walking away as the champion.Now that McIntyre's leg is hurt, it remains to be seen what's next for him in WWE.