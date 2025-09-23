  • home icon
  Drew McIntyre originally pitched for huge WWE Championship win but it was apparently rejected

REPORTS: Drew McIntyre originally pitched for huge WWE Championship win but it was apparently rejected

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 23, 2025 02:39 GMT
Drew McIntyre was reportedly pitched to defeat Cody Rhodes. However, the plans did not work out as expected. It ended up being rejected even though Rhodes pitched the idea as well.

As per a recent report by Bodyslam.net on their Patreon, they have revealed that heading into Wrestlepalooza, Drew McIntyre was initially pitched to defeat Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. However, as everyone who saw the PLE knows, it certainly did not play out that way, with McIntyre losing the match after hitting a Claymore through a desk and hurting himself.

The report by Bodyslam stated that Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre pitched the idea that Randy Orton would appear and cost his friend the title. This would have then resulted in McIntyre winning the WWE Title. The pitch went on to state that after this, Orton would turn heel on Rhodes and they would have a feud.

However, it appears that this plan was rejected. Cody Rhodes won his bout against McIntyre and retained his title. Randy Orton was also nowhere to be seen. At this time, it remains to be seen if they will do it at some other event, but for now, it has not happened.

Drew McIntyre's match ended in an unfortunate manner

McIntyre wanted to end Cody Rhodes' run as champion and was looking to Claymore him through a table. However, a referee got in his way, and that hesitation cost him. By the time he pushed him aside and tried the move, Rhodes had moved aside, leading to him putting his leg through the table.

This was the weakness that Rhodes had been looking for and took advantage of, winning the match and walking away as the champion.

Now that McIntyre's leg is hurt, it remains to be seen what's next for him in WWE.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

