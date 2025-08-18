Mercedes Mone reacts to major return with one-word message

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been dealing with a major issue for the past few weeks. She will defend her AEW TBS Championship in a four-way match against Alex Windsor, CMLL's Persephone, and one Stardom star, which is yet to be determined, at Forbidden Door. However, she was excited to see the comeback of her former foe, Harley Cameron.The 31-year-old star has been absent from AEW since May due to a major injury. Fortunately, she made her return during the latest episode of Collision. After the $100,000 four-way match, which was won by Kris Statlander, the Triangle of Madness attacked her, but Queen Aminata came out to make the save. However, she fell victim to the numbers game as Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne also got involved. That’s when Cameron came back and saved them.Following her major comeback, Harley Cameron shared a GIF of herself on X. Mercedes Mone then responded to her with an interesting reaction.&quot;Harley..........,&quot; the TBS Champion wrote.Bianca Belair praises Mercedes MoneThe CEO and The EST battled in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One. The match is still talked about by many fans as it was iconic.While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Bianca Belair claimed that Mercedes Mone helped her during the main event that night, and they had good chemistry despite locking horns for the first time.&quot;I'm main eventing WrestleMania. It was a lot of pressure but Sasha took such good care of me. I felt so comfortable in the match with her. But that was a special one. I was so nervous about that, because I was scared I was going to slip and fall, but that match was magic, and people don't even know that we had never touched before that match. We had never had a match together. We had never wrestled each other. Literally watching that match of like, bread and butter. Everything went perfectly,&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see if the duo ever cross paths in the squared circle again.