Mercedes Mone recalls the night when she suffered a career-threatening injury

Mercedes Mone is having the time of her life in AEW. She's the reigning AEW TBS Champion. She also holds the NJPW Strong Women's Championship and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title.

Ad

But at one point during her career, The CEO had to go through a very dark period. In May 2023, she stepped inside the ring against Willow Nightingale in the final of a tournament held to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion. During their clash, the erstwhile Sasha Banks sustained an ankle injury, which put her out of action for a year.

On episode four of the AEW Meal and a Match podcast, host Renee Paquette asked Mercedes to name an opponent who has hit her the hardest inside the ring. The 33-year-old named Willow Nightingale as she recalled the night when she suffered the above-mentioned career-threatening injury.

Ad

Trending

She replied, "Maybe Willow [Nightingale]. Yeah. That pounce of hers is no joke. The first time I ever wrestled her, and she pounced on me. I almost flew through the ropes." [From 8:37 to 8:46]

Ad

Mercedes Mone took her revenge on Willow Nightingale in AEW

The night Mercedes Mone suffered an injury, Willow Nightingale defeated her to become the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion. A year later, The CEO returned to action and challenged Willow for the TBS Championship in Tony Khan's AEW.

At Double or Nothing 2024, the former Sasha Banks took her revenge, as she dethroned The Babe with The Power. Since then, many top stars such as Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and more have challenged her for the title, but The CEO has managed to overcome all of them.

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for Mercedes Mone's title reign in the upcoming weeks.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW Meal and a Match podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE