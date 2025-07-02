Mercedes Mone receives warning hours before huge title match on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone is set to defend her AEW TBS Championship on Dynamite 300 tonight. Hours before her title defense, she received a massive warning from her opponent on social media.
Mercedes has been feuding with Mina Shirakawa for months. It dates back to the beginning of the year when The CEO defeated the Japanese star in a Winner Takes All Match for the NJPW Strong Women's Championship and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title at Wrestle Dynasty. Since this loss, Shirakawa has been plotting her revenge.
At AEW Grand Slam Mexico, Mina Shirakawa distracted Mone after her match, allowing Toni Storm to sneak up from behind and hit her with a German Suplex. Now, these two women are set to compete in a singles match for the TBS Championship.
Hours before this bout, Mina Shirakawa took to X to issue a warning to her opponent.
"Mina is now. Tomorrow rewrites everything," she wrote.
Mercedes Mone lists her favorite matches ahead of Dynamite 300
Before coming to AEW, Mercedes Mone was a WWE Superstar for several years. She played a pivotal role in the women's revolution and was a part of many historic moments that took the female division to new heights.
Unfortunately, the five-time RAW Women's Champion walked out of the company in May 2022 due to alleged creative differences with Vince McMahon. Since joining AEW last year, The CEO has gone on to achieve a lot and has won titles across various promotions. She is also closing in on her 1000th career match.
Hence, a fan on X recently asked the 33-year-old to list her favorite matches. The former Sasha Banks named a couple of matches from her time in the Stamford-based promotion, along with some of her bouts in AEW.
"Some of my favorite matches: Brooklyn, WM37, Hell in [a] Cell 2020, Anything with Asuka, BITV, Full Gear, Worlds End, Tokyo Dome, [and] AEW Spring Breakthru," Mone wrote.
It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone retains her title on the upcoming 300th edition of Dynamite.
