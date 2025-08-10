Mercedes Mone requests help from controversial AEW star

Mercedes Mone has been at the top in All Elite Wrestling. While she failed to capture the AEW Women's World Championship from Toni Storm at All In, she regained her momentum following her return to Dynamite last week. However, before her next move in the company, The CEO had a special request for a controversial star.The AEW TBS Champion has made this request to absent star Jack Perry. The Scapegoat has been out of action from All Elite Wrestling since dropping his TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024. The 28-year-old has been known to be a controversial figure in the world of professional wrestling, most notably for his involvement in a backstage scuffle with CM Punk before the latter's exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion.Recently, he shared an Instagram reel of himself performing a backflip into a pond. In the comments, Mercedes Mone asked Perry to make a knife for her to use on Toni Storm. The CEO was clearly staying in character and referencing The Scapegoats’ bladesmithing hobby, which Perry used last year when he created his own custom TNT Championship.&quot;Can you make a knife so I can, you know what to @tonistorm_,&quot; Mone wrote.Check out Mone's comment below:Mercedes Mone's comment on Jack Perry's post [Images via Perry's Instagram account]Additionally, Jack Perry liked Mone’s comment, hinting that he might be on board with her idea.Mercedes Mone called out her haters with a recent postMercedes Mone has been thriving in her wrestling career lately. On a mission to collect as many championships as possible, she has already captured eight titles. Amid her climb towards success, The CEO recently shared a bold message for her haters.Taking to X/Twitter, the AEW TBS Champion shared a series of photos proudly displaying her eight titles in broad daylight. In the caption, she challenged her haters to tell her how many more championships she must win before they stop complaining. In a confident tone, The CEO wrote:&quot;How many titles do I need to win to make you mark stop crying?&quot;You can check out her tweet below:Recently, the 33-year-old won the PTW Women's Title and the BestYa Women's Title to become 'Eight Belts Mone.' It will be interesting to see what her next move in professional wrestling will be.