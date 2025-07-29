  • home icon
[Watch] Unseen footage of Mercedes Mone after historic win outside AEW

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Jul 29, 2025 17:22 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone [Image Credit: Mercedes Mone's Instagram]

Mercedes Mone has been on a legendary run in her professional wrestling career. While she faced a major setback in AEW during her clash with Toni Storm at All In, The CEO has been making waves outside All Elite Wrestling. Recently, a video emerged that presents behind-the-scenes footage from Mone's recent title win.

Last week, the AEW TBS Champion competed at the PTW event for the PTW Women's Title and the BestYa Wrestling Women's Title. The CEO faced Diana Strong in an incredible back-and-forth match. However, Strong failed to defeat the veteran, which led to the addition of two new titles to Mone's collection. With that win, she now possesses eight titles in the world of professional wrestling.

Following the match, BestYa Wrestling posted a heartfelt video of Diana Strong having a moment with Mercedes Mone. Strong was crying after her title loss, but she expressed gratitude to The CEO for sharing the ring with her. Mone, being a true veteran, gave the young star her flowers for an epic battle by raising her hand and giving her a warm embrace.

Check out the video below:

The caption of the post expressed the true story behind the match. It revealed that Mone was a lifelong idol for Strong, and it was a dream come true for her to share the ring with her role model.

This video clip has been garnering a lot of attention on social media. It reveals a humble side of Mercedes to fans, which contrasts with her on-screen character in AEW.

Mercedes Mone reflected on her match with Toni Storm

Mercedes Mone faced Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas. The two stars delivered one of the best matches of the night. However, Mone failed to capture the championship following a huge loss to Storm Zero. Recently, she reflected on this blockbuster showdown with Storm.

In the latest edition of Mone Mag, The CEO praised her All In opponent. She said it was her desire to wrestle Storm due to her character and charisma. Mone continued that she feels it was a perfect showdown that had everything it needed to be a memorable moment in her wrestling career.

Check out Mercedes Mone's comments below:

"I’d been waiting for this one for a long time—five years, maybe more. Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm. She’s become such an incredible character and a true star. When the match finally happened at All In, everything felt aligned. The build-up, the energy, the entrance -was all perfect. Even before the bell rang, I could feel how special it was going to be," she said.
Later in her newsletter, the AEW TBS Champion teased a possibility of a rematch with Toni Storm down the line. It will be interesting to see if this ever comes to fruition in an AEW ring down the line.

