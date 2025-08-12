Mercedes Mone reveals MFT member's role in her joining top promotion after WWE exit

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently made a huge revelation. In 2022, Naomi and the CEO left WWE. A few months later, the latter decided to compete in NJPW for the time being and is currently All Elite. She recently revealed how she got into NJPW and which MFT member assisted her in the crucial process.
Tonga Loa is a member of the MFT but is currently sidelined due to injury. Before joining WWE, he was in NJPW. He and his brother Tama Tonga were known as Guerrillas of Destiny. Tanga had a major role in Mone signing a contract with the company after WWE's exit.
While speaking on The Marking Out podcast, the TBS Champion revealed that Tonga used his network and helped her get a new contract with NJPW.
“We just talked wrestling cause he was in New Japan at the time. And I’m like, ‘Man, I’ve always wanted to go to New Japan.’ And he’s like, ‘You know what? Let me contact you with Rocky.’ I messaged Rocky right away. I texted him like, ‘Hey, I’m really interested in joining New Japan.’ He’s like, ‘Well, sh*t. Okay. Absolutely. Let’s just get it going.’ And just from that text message, just two months later, I signed a contract with New Japan," she said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]
Major name wants Mercedes Mone back in WWE
Tyrese Haliburton has been a massive fan of the global sports entertainment juggernaut. He recently talked about two AEW stars he would like to bring back to WWE.
While speaking on the Self Made Pro channel, Tyrese revealed that he would like Sasha Banks and Swerve Strickland back in WWE.
"Probably Mercedes Mone or Swerve. I have a special place in my heart for wrestlers of color, and when I got back into wrestling, Sasha Banks was elite," he said.
It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone ever returns to WWE in the future.
