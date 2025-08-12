Mercedes Mone reveals MFT member's role in her joining top promotion after WWE exit

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 12, 2025 02:52 GMT
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion [Image Credits: star
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion [Image Credits: star's X and Solo Sikoa's Instagram]

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently made a huge revelation. In 2022, Naomi and the CEO left WWE. A few months later, the latter decided to compete in NJPW for the time being and is currently All Elite. She recently revealed how she got into NJPW and which MFT member assisted her in the crucial process.

Ad

Tonga Loa is a member of the MFT but is currently sidelined due to injury. Before joining WWE, he was in NJPW. He and his brother Tama Tonga were known as Guerrillas of Destiny. Tanga had a major role in Mone signing a contract with the company after WWE's exit.

While speaking on The Marking Out podcast, the TBS Champion revealed that Tonga used his network and helped her get a new contract with NJPW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“We just talked wrestling cause he was in New Japan at the time. And I’m like, ‘Man, I’ve always wanted to go to New Japan.’ And he’s like, ‘You know what? Let me contact you with Rocky.’ I messaged Rocky right away. I texted him like, ‘Hey, I’m really interested in joining New Japan.’ He’s like, ‘Well, sh*t. Okay. Absolutely. Let’s just get it going.’ And just from that text message, just two months later, I signed a contract with New Japan," she said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]
Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

youtube-cover
Ad

Major name wants Mercedes Mone back in WWE

Tyrese Haliburton has been a massive fan of the global sports entertainment juggernaut. He recently talked about two AEW stars he would like to bring back to WWE.

While speaking on the Self Made Pro channel, Tyrese revealed that he would like Sasha Banks and Swerve Strickland back in WWE.

"Probably Mercedes Mone or Swerve. I have a special place in my heart for wrestlers of color, and when I got back into wrestling, Sasha Banks was elite," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone ever returns to WWE in the future.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications