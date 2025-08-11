Megastar wants Sasha Banks back in WWE

Former WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks is currently signed to AEW. In the Jacksonville-based company, her ring name is Mercedes Mone, and she is the reigning TBS Champion. Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is one of the most influential sportspeople in modern-day America. Interestingly, he is a massive wrestling fan. The 25-year-old recently appeared on the Self Made Pro YouTube channel. A fan asked him which former WWE star he would like to have back. However, he was allowed to pick only one. Haliburton said that he wanted to see The CEO back in World Wrestling Entertainment. He also likes Swerve Strickland and would love to have him back as well. &quot;Probably Mercedes Mone or Swerve. I have a special place in my heart for wrestlers of colour, and when I got back into wrestling, Sasha Banks was elite. I loved the Sasha-Bianca match from Mania 37. So yeah, Mercedes or Swerve. Swerve is a top guy, and the clips I see look fire.&quot; said the NBA star. Mercedes Mone on leaving WWE In a 2024 interview with The Breakfast Club, the former Sasha Banks said that she left World Wrestling Entertainment for multiple reasons. She also revealed that she disliked the way the company's former CEO, Vince McMahon, spoke to her. &quot;I left for many different reasons. A lot of personal stuff happened with myself and the Chairman [McMahon] at the time. I didn’t like how he talked to me and how I was talked down to. I was like, you know what, ‘It’s time to legit listen to your soul and your heart. There was a light that came to me one day, and I just left WWE.&quot; she said. [H/T: No Dq.com] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt is unlikely that Mone will leave AEW anytime soon. However, the WWE universe adores her and would love to see her return. Please credit Self Made Pro and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from the first half of this article.