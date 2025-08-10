Mercedes Mone sends a message after 'aligning' with former WWE champion outside AEW

Mercedes Mone recently aligned with a former WWE champion outside AEW. She has now sent a message to the fans.Metroplex Wrestling is a wrestling promotion formed in 2010 and based in Bedford, Texas. The company was owned by Steven Kirby before Ernie Pruitt and Athena bought it in 2022.The company recently aired a show called &quot;Who Runs the World?&quot; where Athena was addressing the fans when Mercedes Mone made a surprise appearance. They spoke about the event's significance to women's wrestling and then danced together to Mone's signature CEO dance. This interaction between the TBS and ROH Women's World Champion indicated that a new alliance could be on the horizon. Following this moment, Mercedes took to social media to send a message to the fans.&quot;Women’s wrestling matters 🤍#MPXWHORUNSTHEWORLD&quot;Check out her tweet here:Mercedes Mone is not worried or scared about upcoming title defenseMercedes Mone has been the TBS Champion for 441 days now. Since winning the title, she has gone on to win several other championships from various promotions as well. It looks like she is not done with her belt-collecting gimmick. The CEO is set to defend her title in her toughest challenge yet at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. She will step into the ring to defend her title against three other women. Two of her three opponents will be from CMLL and STARDOM, respectively, while the third contender will be AEW's Alex Windsor. Given that only one of her three opponents is known at this time, The CEO should be very worried. However, that is not the case.The former Sasha Banks recently took to X to say that she is not worried or scared about her title defense at Forbidden Door.&quot;I’m not worried or scared 😳👀 Cause I’m 8 belts Moné and the greatest @TBSNetwork champion of all time 😤 #CEO #AEWDynamite,&quot; Mone wrote.Check out her tweet here.It will be interesting to see whether Mercedes Mone will be able to retain her title at Forbidden Door.