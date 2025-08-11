5 Bold Predictions for WWE RAW

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 11, 2025 05:46 GMT
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.com)

WWE is currently going through an interesting time, and post-SummerSlam, it has almost started a brand new season in the company.

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW is expected to be chaotic and interesting as it is set to feature massive stars like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, IYO SKY, Naomi, and many more. WWE will continue shaping the upcoming premium live event, Clash in Paris 2025.

In this article, let's look at five bold predictions for Monday Night RAW tonight.

#5. Brock Lesnar could return

The Beast Incarnate returned to WWE after a two-year absence at SummerSlam 2025, following John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes 2, and attacked Cena. Many expected Brock Lesnar to address his actions on the last episode of SmackDown and confirm his match against The Cenation Leader.

Surprisingly, he didn't show up, and Cena was instead booked for a singles match against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025. In a shocking twist, Lesnar might return on the red brand before the show goes off-air and issue a direct challenge to the Last Real Champion, stating that he is on his radar, laying groundwork for their match, probably at Crown Jewel.

This move would also raise speculations about whether The Beast will be in Paris to attack Cena, generating more buzz for the overseas PLE.

#4. Roman Reigns could challenge for a title match

The Tribal Chief is officially announced for tonight's edition of the flagship show, and he will likely seek revenge on Seth Rollins and his Vision stable for attacking him last week.

Interestingly, Roman Reigns could challenge Seth Rollins for a singles match at Clash in Paris 2025 for the World Heavyweight Championship, marking it as the OTC's first title match since WrestleMania XL.

#3. Naomi could lose her WWE Women's World Championship

The Glow is the reigning Women's World Champion and has been riding a massive streak of success as the titleholder.

Naomi has already emerged as a workhorse champion, as she will be defending her title for the second time in the 30 days of her reign. She will put her title against IYO SKY on the Monday Night Show.

Although she is a favorite to retain her strap, to create a shocking outcome, Triple H could make Naomi lose her title and confirm SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the next PLE, shifting the entire trajectory of the women's division yet again.

#2. Becky Lynch's next defense

The Man retained her Women's Intercontinental Championship by defeating Lyra Valkyria in a no-DQ match at SummerSlam 2025. However, it seems she will have to defend her title at the upcoming PLE.

Last week, Nikki Bella confronted Becky Lynch, and the two had a heated altercation before the champ took a swing at Bella.

Becky is set to face Maxxine Dupri on RAW tonight. The match might turn chaotic, and Nikki Bella could attack Becky, ending the bout in a controversial manner, forcing Adam Pearce to book their title match for the Paris event on August 31.

#1. LA Knight vs. CM Punk

Last week, The Best in the World ruined The Megastar's chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship when he jumped on Seth Rollins mid-match, forcing the referee to call off the contest.

LA Knight and CM Punk were seen arguing with each other as the show went off air. As predicted above, if Rollins defends the title against Reigns at Clash in Paris, The Second City Saint and The Megastar could face each other on the same card for the number-one contenders spot. Tonight's WWE RAW could see the bout being crafted.

However, fans must note that the points presented above are speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. With a lot happening in WWE right now, multiple doors are open, and it will be interesting to see how things will unfold and impact WWE's future.

