Vince McMahon’s return could happen following Brock Lesnar surprise argues WWE insider

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer spoke about former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion after Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate made his shocking comeback a week ago at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event to close the show on Night Two.

In a recent video posted by f4WOnline on YouTube, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer noted that following Lenar's return, several people opined that the global juggernaut was going to bring back Vince McMahon. The wrestling insider further added that the fans were going to cheer the 79-year-old's return.

"So many people brought it up this week is, 'My god! They're going to bring Vince [McMahon] out, you know, after this case is over, and the people are going to cheer like crazy,'" Meltzer said.

Speaking about Paul Heyman's words on Brock Lesnar's return in a recent interview, Meltzer noted that the wrestling promotion was going by the crowd reaction. He added that the WWE Hall of Famer coming out in Lesnar's support was expected given their real-life friendship.

"They're going by crowd pops. This is what the crowd says. Um, it was too strong. You can't cancel him. That's that… Plus, hey, look, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar are very close friends. So, he's going to come out strong on the Brock Lesnar side," Meltzer added.

You can check out the video below for Dave Meltzer's comments:

Brock Lesnar showed up at SummerSlam to a massive audience pop after Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena in Night Two's main event. The former WWE Champion entered the squared circle and took out The Cenation Leader with an F-5.

Wrestling veteran makes an interesting remark about Vince McMahon's potential WWE return

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared an intriguing take on Mr. McMahon's potential return to the global juggernaut on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell show.

The 75-year-old noted that although there was a possibility of Vince McMahon returning to WWE, the success rate for the same was as low as 10 or 20 percent.

"There’s a possibility that he comes back, but the possibility of it being a success is down to about 20 percent, 10 percent. And I think Vince [McMahon] is going to take that into account unless it’s a success," Mantell said.

Only time will tell if WWE welcomes back Vince McMahon in the future like they did Brock Lesnar at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam.

