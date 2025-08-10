"There’s a possibility that he comes back" - Vince McMahon could follow Brock Lesnar back to WWE, predicts veteran

Brock Lesnar surprisingly returned to WWE after a prolonged absence of nearly two years at the SummerSlam 2025 Night Two premium live event. The Beast Incarnate was taken off television following reports that he was allegedly involved in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon. However, new reports indicate that the legal team has cleared the former champion.

Before this, many believed that Brock Lesnar might never return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. However, his comeback has proven the popular pro wrestling phrase, "Never say never," and now some fans are wondering if Vince McMahon might ever return to WWE.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed the same possibility on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell show. He said there is a chance Vince McMahon might return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, he estimated the success rate at only 10 to 20 percent.

"There’s a possibility that he comes back, but the possibility of it being a success is down to about 20 percent, 10 percent. And I think Vince (McMahon) is going to take that into account unless it’s a success," he said. [H/T- TJRWrestling]

Former WWE employee says Triple H is becoming the new Vince McMahon

Speaking on The Brand, former head writer of the Stamford-based promotion, Vince Russo, said that Triple H is trying to establish himself as the new Vince McMahon of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Furthermore, Russo stated that The Game has one of the largest egos in the business today.

"I think Triple H, with the politics that are going on, I think he's doing everything in his power to cement, I am Vince McMahon. You need me to run this company. Without me, this thing falls apart because as much as this guy has been featured and the spots that he continues to put himself in... Triple H has the biggest ego in the business. I never thought I would say that. There have been egomaniacs in this business. This guy is at a point of being freaking laughable," Russo said.

While Vince McMahon is currently involved in a serious lawsuit that is growing more contentious each day, it will be interesting to see whether the former chairman makes a return to the company again.

