"Triple H has the biggest ego" - Paul Levesque is cementing himself as the next Vince McMahon, says ex-WWE star

Triple H became the mastermind behind WWE's creative team under the new regime when Vince McMahon stepped down from his duties in 2022 and eventually left the company last year. Recently, Vince Russo stated that The Game has the biggest ego, and he's cementing himself further in the promotion.

Industry legends and veterans reacted to WWE: Unreal docu-series on Netflix. While the show didn't expose all the industry secrets, Vince Russo was baffled by Triple H's portrayal backstage and The Game's constant coddling of his superstars in the promotion.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, the former WWE writer reacted to Triple H's portrayal from the recent show. Moreover, Russo stated that The Game is trying to cement himself in the company as the next Vince McMahon, but on a higher level where he cannot be replaced like his father-in-law before him.

"I think Triple H, with the politics that are going on, I think he's doing everything in his power to cement, I am Vince McMahon. You need me to run this company. Without me, this thing falls apart because as much as this guy has been featured and the spots that he continues to put himself in... Triple H has the biggest ego in the business. I never thought I would say that. There have been egomaniacs in this business. This guy is at a point of being freaking laughable," Russo said. [From 06:19 to 07:28]

WWE: Unreal reportedly tried to portray Triple H as Dana White

WWE: Unreal divided fans and veterans, with some praising the series' concept and others opposing the break of kayfabe and industry exposure. However, Triple H was the key behind the entire show, as most of it revolved around him and the decisions he made from November 2024 to April 2025, along with the creative team.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the docu-series' purpose was to make Triple H look like the Stamford-based promotion's version of Dana White. The UFC President has changed the industry and the company for the better, and Meltzer stated the recent show tried to put The Game under the same light, but for sports entertainment.

