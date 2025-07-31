WWE: Unreal reportedly tried to present Triple H as Dana White

Triple H played a crucial role in WWE: Unreal as the Chief Content Officer. He appeared in every episode to plan and produce major storylines leading up to WrestleMania 41. According to a recent report, the show was created in a way that portrays The Game as Dana White for the Stamford-based promotion.WWE: Unreal broke the barrier between fans and their favorite superstars. The show revealed some intricate aspects of professional wrestling, and kayfabe was largely debunked by almost everyone while filming the Netflix documentary, which covered the journey from RAW's Netflix debut to WrestleMania 41.According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), the insider reported that Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, was involved throughout the show, and it was a vehicle to promote him. Moreover, the show tried to portray The Game as UFC's president Dana White, and the 14-time WWE World Champion was the mastermind behind everything that goes on in the Stamford-based promotion.It'll be interesting to see if the show gets a second season following its successful debut.Triple H addresses significant change to WWE SummerSlamWrestleMania broke the long-standing tradition in 2020 when it became a two-night event during the ongoing pandemic. Later, the company decided to make it a permanent format going forward as the event became a two-night spectacle, which provided superstars with an extra opportunity to headline the show.Later, the same change was made for SummerSlam 2025 and 2026. In an appearance on WFNA, Triple H addressed the significant change going forward and provided the reason and motive for The Biggest Party of the Summer to become a two-night spectacle similar to WrestleMania.&quot;When we say we come in and we take over, that New York, New Jersey area will just be WWE Central. Um, and if you're a fan, there's nothing like it. It's, uh, it's going to Disney for pro wrestling and, um, it's worked for us at WrestleMania, it'll work for us at SummerSlam. It's going incredibly well. You know, the business is there, so, let's take it,&quot; Triple H said.It'll be interesting to see if events like Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and Money in the Bank will be split into two nights in the coming years.