Triple H breaks silence after WWE makes major change to SummerSlam

SummerSlam this year is set to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It is going to be the first-ever two-night edition of the event, and it will have several huge matches on the card. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke about what led to this historic change for The Biggest Party of The Summer.The first SummerSlam event took place in 1988 at Madison Square Garden, New York. Since then, it has been held annually as a one-night affair, with many considering it the second biggest show of the year after WrestleMania. This year's show will be the inaugural two-night edition of the event.While appearing in an interview with WFAN, Triple H was asked why WWE changed SummerSlam into a two-night event starting this year.The Game replied, saying:&quot;When we say we come in and we take over, that New York, New Jersey area will just be WWE Central. Um, and if you're a fan, there's nothing like it. It's, uh, it's going to Disney for pro wrestling and, um, it's worked for us at WrestleMania, it'll work for us at SummerSlam. It's going incredibly well. You know, the business is there, so, let's take it.&quot; [7:34 - 7:57]Check out the full video here:The WWE Universe is excited for the first two-night edition of The Biggest Party of The Summer.Triple H breaks silence on WWE: Unreal's biggest problemNetflix recently released a documentary on their platform titled WWE: Unreal, which showed the fans, for the first time, an in-depth look at how WWE functioned backstage. However, it has also received a lot of criticism for pulling the curtain back.Triple H recently made an appearance on First Take to discuss the show. He said that he knew the show was going to get criticised and highlighted the real problem with its criticism.&quot;We looked at every aspect of it, and the positives and negatives. We weighed it out. You can’t be afraid to do something in life, you can’t be afraid that, 'Well, somebody might criticize us.' If we were afraid that people might criticize what we do, we wouldn’t put on a show every week. It’s part of... What makes us wonderful in what we do is, that you can look at it behind the scenes, you can look at it, no different than a sport. (...) I think this just increases the respect level for what we do,&quot; Triple H said.The show has received a lot of mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.