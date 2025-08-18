Mercedes Mone reveals her mother did not want her to wrestle and how Triple H helped

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently opened up about her childhood and her desire to become a wrestler. Women's wrestling has improved a lot in the past decade. However, it wasn't always as promising before that. They weren't given proper opportunities to showcase their skills.

NXT became a huge foundation for women's wrestling. Asuka, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and many other successful female stars gained experience under the leadership of Triple H, William Regal, and Dusty Rhodes. Mercedes Mone recently shared why her mother didn't want her to become a wrestler.

While speaking on Marking Out, The CEO revealed that her mother prejudiced female wrestling after watching a bra and panties match and didn't want her to join the industry. However, she also claimed that Triple H and other veterans helped shape women's wrestling for the better and provided opportunities to them.

"She’s wrong watching the bra and panties matches with me in the mud fight. She goes, ‘That’s what you want to do?’ And I’m like, ‘No, Mom, not that. Watch the next match. Watch Eddie Guerrero. I want to do that, but in the female form.’ (...) I feel like once Triple H came down to NXT and switched it, and Dusty Rhodes had so much passion for his students, and William Regal, those were the three that said, ‘Let’s give the women an opportunity to shine.’ The first women’s match I saw in NXT was Paige vs. Emma, and they had 20 minutes. I had never seen that before," she said. [H/T - PW Mania]

Mercedes Mone will face a huge challenge at Forbidden Door

The CEO will be defending the AEW TBS Championship at the upcoming pay-per-view against three stars. All Elite star Alex Windsor recently earned herself a title shot.

It was also confirmed that CMLL's Persephone is the second opponent Mercedes Mone will face in the high-stakes contest.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV, 1pm ET/ 10am PT Sunday, 8/24! TBS Championship 4-Way Match @MercedesVarnado vs @HailWindsor vs CMLL's Persephone vs Stardom representative Persephone will represent CMLL in the TBS Title 4-Way match at Forbidden Door LIVE in London, NEXT SUNDAY!

It will be interesting to see who the fourth contestant from Stardom will be in the match.

