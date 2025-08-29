Mercedes Mone, Ricochet and others react after WWE legend provides a major health update

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 29, 2025 11:12 GMT
WWE
Stars react to WWE legend's update (Image source-Mercedes and Ricochet on X and WWE.com)

A WWE Hall of Famer recently provided a health update, and AEW stars Mercedes Mone, Ricochet, and more have reacted to it. The stars reacted through likes and comments on the post shared by the legend.

WWE and WCW legend, Diamond Dallas Page, is currently dealing with some heart problems. DDP is known for his time in WCW and the Stamford-based promotion in the 1990s and early 2000s. He competed in AEW once on an episode of Dynamite back in 2020.

Diamond Dallas Page recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself stretching while in the hospital. He also shared a long message describing his recent heart procedure:

"Minutes after waking up from a successful cardioversion, I’m back stretching. My wife, @paygemcmahon is like… ‘can you just rest for 24-hours?’ 🤪 Last week, I went into AFib. I normally wear a heart monitor when training, but for some reason didn’t this day. I pushed myself too hard, felt ‘off’, dizzy and heart racing… and well, here we are… This is my 2nd time with AFib (irregular heartbeats) in the past 3 years. I’ll have a cardio ablation next month and should be good to go. I will never not wear a heart monitor and/or @apple watch when working out again. I promise Payge🙏🏼!"
Taking notice of the update provided by DDP, AEW stars Mercedes Mone, Ricochet, Thunder Rosa, and Rebel Tanea reacted to it through likes and comments. Former All Elite Wrestling star Jade Cargill also sent thoughts and prayers:

Multiple stars reacted to DDP&#039;s health update [Source: DDP&#039;s Instagram comments]
Multiple stars reacted to DDP's health update [Source: DDP's Instagram comments]

WWE Hall of Famer recently called out Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone had a championship celebration segment this past week on Dynamite, after winning nine titles. WWE Hall of Famer, Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa), reacted to the segment by calling out Mone to "taste" a legend like her:

"I AM RIGHT HERE!!! Come taste a legend."

It remains to be seen if Mercedes reacts to Alundra Blayze's challenge.

