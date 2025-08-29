WWE Hall of Famer sends a warning message to Mercedes Mone: “Come taste a legend"

Mercedes Mone WWE
WWE legend challenges Mercedes Mone (Source-WWE.com and Mercedes on X)

A former WWE Women's Champion called out the AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone on social media. The CEO was warned by the legend through a comment on a post featuring her.

The WWE Hall of Famer, Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) has a message for Mercedes Mone. Alundra is known for her time in the major promotions like WCW and the Stamford-based promotion in the 1990s. She was also inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2015 by the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

Alundra Blayze last competed in the 20-woman battle royal at the Evolution 2018 event. Meanwhile, it seems the 61-year-old is ready for a fight again. On a recent AEW Dynamite segment, Mercedes celebrated her 9 title belt wins. During the segment, Mone vowed to break the record of holding 10 titles at once, putting every champion on notice.

Alundra Blayze took notice of Mone's Championship celebration segment on Instagram and decided to send a warning to The CEO through her comment. Madusa sent the following message to Mercedes:

"I AM RIGHT HERE!!! Come taste a legend"
It will be interesting to see if The CEO will respond to the challenge made by the WWE Hall of Famer.

Wrestling veteran heavily criticized Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone got severely criticized by the wrestling veteran, Jim Cornette recently. Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette claimed that Mercedes is physically unimpressive and called out her promos as well:

"She's a rotten actress. She's physically unimpressive, she's, to me, in the ring because she misses as much as she hits, or she's trying to hold her wig on top, and you know, but she loves what she's doing. We can't deny that she's just not really very good at any of the parts of it. And did I mention those rotten promos? But she's got dedication," said Cornette
Nevertheless, The CEO continues to win title belts across multiple promotions in the world.

