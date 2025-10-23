  • home icon
Mercedes Mone's celebration turns completely disastrous on AEW Dynamite

By N.S Walia
Published Oct 23, 2025 01:18 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a top AEW star (Image via AEW
Mercedes Mone is a top AEW star (Image via AEW's X)

Mercedes Mone expected a moment of celebration and glory upon her arrival at AEW Dynamite this week. However, she was left embarrassed after things turned disastrous, completely opposite of what the CEO wanted.

On the October 22 edition of Dynamite, Mercedes Mone was scheduled for a huge celebration to surpass Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten titles simultaneously. It happened when Mone defeated Mina Shirakawa at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view and beat Jody Threat at a Winnipeg professional wrestling event the day after, becoming '12 Belts Mone.'

AEW correspondent Renee Paquette was in the ring and began by announcing her accomplishments and record-setting feats. The CEO's music hit, and her band of boys came out holding her championship belts. At that moment, while Mone did not come, Harley Cameron's famous Mone puppet appeared from underneath a table in the ring.

She began doing a comedic mockery of Mercedes Mone, which led to a pop for her until the real 'Ultimo Mone' finally appeared. Enraged with Cameron's actions, she marched down to the ring. She berated Cameron for being too obsessed with her, leading to Mone driving the puppet into the cake that was present, and Cameron coming out from underneath the table and looking upset.

However, a hooded Kris Statlander appeared right after and took down Mone. She ruined her celebrations by planting her on the table, with her face going straight into the cake. The segment ended with a shot of Mercedes Mone's face covered in yellow, leaving her humiliated and becoming nothing but a laughing stock on a night that was supposed to be significant for her.

While Statlander might have had Mone's number on Dynamite, it could be a different scenario at Full Gear 2025. The reigning AEW Women's World Champion accepted her challenge for a title match at the aforementioned pay-per-view earlier in the night, so it will be interesting to see if she can retain her gold against Mercedes 'Ultimo' Mone.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by N.S Walia
