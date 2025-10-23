  • home icon
Mercedes Moné's AEW Full Gear 2025 opponent officially gets confirmed

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 23, 2025 01:07 GMT
Mercedes Moné is in possession of 12 belts [Photo: AEW Official Website]

With AEW Full Gear taking place in just a month, Mercedes Moné's opponent on the show has just been revealed. This will be another high-stakes match for her, and a chance to continue making history.

The CEO broke Ultimo Dragon's record during the pay-per-view by winning her 11th belt. She held an open challenge for any champion during the show and put her TBS Championship on the line in a winner-takes-all match. It was Mina Shirakawa who answered the challenge and put her Interim ROH Women's TV Champion on the line. Moné walked out with another belt that night.

A few days later, she flew to Winnipeg and competed on WPW. She ended up winning her 12th belt that night by beating Jodi Threat. Unfortunately, there is one title she has yet to capture, the AEW Women's World Championship.

Last weekend at WrestleDream, the CEO dropped the challenge to Kris Statlander for a world title match at Full Gear. The two have faced off twice in the past, and both matches were for the TBS Championship. Mercedes won on both occasions.

Kris Statlander has just responded to Mercedes Moné's challenge. She accepted this without a second thought. Stat wished to prove that she was not the same person that Moné beat last year, and she was going to prove that she was a different breed and was worthy of being the world champion.

Mercedes Moné will be a difficult hurdle for her as she is chasing history and going after her 13th belt. It remains to be seen whether she'll finally win the biggest prize of them all.

