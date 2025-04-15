  • home icon
  • Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) blockbuster appearance outside AEW officially confirmed

By N.S Walia
Modified Apr 15, 2025 08:53 GMT
Women
Women's Pro-Wrestling "Stardom" - Allstar Grand Queendom 2023 - Source: Getty

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been one of the top stars in the company since joining. She is now set for a major appearance outside the Jacksonville-based promotion.

At the recent NJPW Windy City Riot event, top stars Mina Shirakawa and AZM competed against each other. This match was to determine Mone's next challenger for her NJPW Strong Women's Championship at the Resurgence event.

The match ended in a double count-out with no decisive winner as Mercedes Mone faced uncertainty regarding her next challenger. However, now the dust has settled and her title match has been set in stone.

It was announced by the promotion that The CEO will defend her NJPW Strong Women's title in a three-way match against both Mina Shirakawa and AZM. It will be a marquee match in the NJPW Resurgence event, which is taking place on May 9, 2025, at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Mercedes Mone is set for a huge challenge at the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite

While Mercedes Mone's three-way match is still a little less than a month away, she is set for a dream showdown on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite. The CEO is scheduled to battle the current ROH Women's Champion, Athena.

They will compete in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament. The former WWE Women's Champion will walk into the match with a home-field advantage as AEW Dynamite is set to take place in her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, this week.

Moreover, Mone is also the current TBS Champion, going head to head in the ring with Athena, who has become the longest-reigning ROH Women's Champion in history. Both women have accomplished a lot in their respective tenures and become top women's wrestling stars in the business.

With the stakes higher than ever, it remains to be seen whether Athena will be able to better her former WWE colleague and advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

N.S Walia

