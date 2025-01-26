Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) title reign could be in serious jeopardy on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone’s (fka Sasha Banks) days as the AEW TBS Champion could be numbered. The CEO's new challenger was determined on this week's Collision.

Tonight, an important four-way number one contenders match for the TBS Championship was held. Queen Aminata, Deonna Purrazzo, Yuka Sakazaki, and Serena Deeb locked horns to earn a shot at Mercedes Mone's gold next week on Dynamite.

The match started off well with all four women setting the pace from the get-go. Yuka Sakazaki quickly rolled up Queen Aminata in a move that caught everyone by surprise, but she kicked out at two. Later, The Virtuosa Deonna Purrazzo threw Yuka out of the ring, and she was attacked there by none other than Taya Valkyrie.

As the contest was nearing its end, out came Harley Cameron. She tried to interfere in the proceedings by sending Taya Valkyrie to the floor, allowing Deonna to apply the armbar on Yuka.

Much to The Virtuosa's surprise, the Japanese star countered the submission and rolled her up to get the win, becoming the number one contender. Yuka will be taking on Mercedes Mone next week on Dynamite in what is going to be an excellent match.

Are you excited for Mone vs. Yuka? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

