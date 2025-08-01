Mercedes Mone's real-life boyfriend posts a heartwarming picture with her; sends a message to The CEO

The real-life boyfriend of AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone expressed his love by sharing an adorable picture on social media. The star also had a sweet message for Mercedes.Mercedes Mone's boyfriend in real life happens to be the current AEW star, The Beast Mortos. Mortos has been with the Tony Khan-led promotion for over a year and has been featured in some notable matches lately, following months of impressive performances.In his latest Instagram post, The Beast Mortos shared a romantic picture with Mercedes, where he can be seen holding her hand. Mortos also wrote the following heartwarming caption along with the picture:&quot;Mi regalo de dios ❤️ (my Mamacita).&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Beast Mortos last competed in the men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas, which was won by MJF. He has been absent from TV ever since, but has wrestled a few matches in Mexico for CMLL and the UK for RevPro amid his absence.Mercedes Mone is slated for her AEW return after achieving a big milestoneMercedes Mone was handed her first-ever singles loss in AEW at All In: Texas, after she failed to capture the Women's World Championship from Toni Storm. She has not been on TV ever since suffering the loss. Nevertheless, she still holds the TBS Championship and multiple others across various promotions. Mone added two more belts after winning her recent match in Poland during the UK tour.After becoming &quot;8-belts Mone,&quot; The CEO has finally been announced for her AEW return next week on Dynamite. Mone also wrote a message on X ahead of her return:&quot;🤑🤑🤑🤑 See yall next week @AEW and you better say Hello to your #CEO 8 belts Moné,&quot; Mercedes wrote.It remains to be seen what's next for The CEO upon her return next Wednesday.