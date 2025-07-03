Mercedes Mone sends bold message after defending her title on AEW Dynamite: "I don't mind losing at all"

AEW star Mercedes Mone defended her title successfully at Dynamite 300. She has now sent a bold message after her title reign continued.

Ad

Mercedes Mone has been on a dominant run since arriving at AEW. She is currently on a belt-collecting spree and has won titles in a few other promotions, and is looking to win one more at All In: Texas when she faces Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship. Although this match is just a few days away, she defended her TBS Title against Mina Shirakawa this week on Dynamite 300. After a hard-fought contest, The CEO was able to pick up the win.

Ad

Trending

Following the victory, the AEW star took to X/Twitter to send a bold message to her fans and future opponents:

"I don’t mind losing at all, but you have to beat me, and y'all just can’t! 🤑🤣 #AEW."

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

You can check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mina Shirakawa broke her silence after a heartbreaking loss to Mercedes Mone at Dynamite 300

Mina Shirakawa has been determined to defeat Mercedes Mone ever since their last singles encounter earlier this year at Wrestle Dynasty, where the latter won. Since then, the Japanese star has been waiting for an opportunity to win a title in AEW, and she finally got the opportunity this week on Dynamite 300. However, she was unable to win the TBS Championship.

Ad

Following this loss, Mina Shirakawa took to X/Twitter to say that she would become a champion in AEW one day.

"Not tonight. But one day, I’ll be the champion of AEW. As long as #WeWantMina crew stands with me... I'll never stop fighting. NEVER," Shirakawa wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the former Sasha Banks will be able to win one more title at All In: Texas when she faces Toni Storm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!