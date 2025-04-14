Mercedes Mone sends a concerning message - "Let's all pray"

Mercedes Mone is set to compete in a high-profile match this week on Dynamite. Ahead of her match, the TBS Champion sent a concerning message.

Mone established herself as a top star as soon as she stepped into AEW last year. She won the TBS Championship and has held the title for 323 days. Despite winning two other titles from different promotions, THE CEO has her sights set on one more title. She is competing in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Women's Tournament, where the winner will receive a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship.

This week on AEW Dynamite, she will compete against ROH Women's Champion Athena. However, The CEO seems to be having some problems ahead of this match. Mone recently took to social media to say that her gear for this week is stuck in customs. She asked fans to pray that she gets it back in time.

"My gear for #AEWDynamite is stuck in customs @DHLGlobal Let’s all pray that it gets here in time 🤑🤑👏🏽👏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#AEWSpringBreakThru."

Athena sends a threatening message ahead of her match with Mercedes Mone

Just like Mercedes Mone has been a dominant force in AEW, Athena has been a force to be reckoned with in Ring of Honor. She has been the ROH Women's World Champion for 856 days. Hence, this match between The CEO and Minion Overlord is one of the most anticipated matches of the year for All Elite Wrestling.

After making it to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament, Athena cut a backstage promo where she promised to embarrass Mone in the latter's hometown.

"This is my year. This is my moment. First round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, done. Now on to the semi-final to face y'all's CEO, Mercedes Mone. As much as you've been running AEW, I've been running Ring of Honor. Now it's time for both of us to clash in your hometown. But here's the spoiler alert Mercedes, I'm going to beat you. I'm going to embarrass you in front of your friends and your family." [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see who will win this match and advance to the final.

