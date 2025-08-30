  • home icon
Mercedes Moné sends a cryptic message after former WWE champion's huge win in Tony Khan's promotion

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 30, 2025 11:03 GMT
The AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mon&eacute; (Image via Mon&eacute;
The current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné

Mercedes Moné has become one of the top female stars in AEW ever since joining the promotion in 2024. She recently defended her TBS Championship succesfully against Alex Windsor, Bozilla, and Persephone in a Fatal 4-Way match at the Forbidden Door PPV. She recently sent a cryptic message after ROH Women's Champion Athena successfully defended her title against Mina Shirakawa.

Athena has been the face of Ring of Honor's Women's division for the past few years. She has held the promotion's Women's World Championship for over 990 days and is nearing the 1000-day mark. She defeated Mina Shirakawa at the Death Before Dishonor event in the 2300 Arena.

After Athena's monumental victory at the event, Mercedes shared a cryptic message on her X account. She shared an emoji suggesting that she's now eyeing the ROH Women's World Title. Moné already has nine belts to her name, and her recent activity has suggested that she's going to try to add more gold to her collection.

"👀" she wrote.

Fans are excited to see Mercedes Moné go after Athena and her ROH Women's World Championship.

Mercedes Moné challenged ECW Legend Jazz to a match

After her successful TBS Title defense at the AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View, Mercedes laid out a challenge to an ECW Legend. Since AEW is hosting its weekly shows in the iconic 2300 Arena, Moné challenged ECW Legend Jazz to face her at the iconic venue.

Jazz is known for her time in WWE in the early 2000s, where she shared the ring with names like Trish Stratus, Jacqueline, Mickie James, and more. Fans also got to see her compete in promotions like TNA & NWA. She also made an appearance in the Women's Casino Battle Royal at the AEW All Out event in 2019.

Mercedes Moné took to X to call out the ECW Legend for a singles match in the 2300 Arena.

"Dare you to show up @2300Arena and get a taste of [Money Mouth Face emoji]," wrote Moné.

It will be interesting to see if these two compete in a match or even have a face off in the iconic venue.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
