Mercedes Mone sends a heartfelt message to top WWE Superstar ahead of rumored AEW debut

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has acknowledged a current WWE SmackDown Superstar on social media ahead of her potential AEW debut.

The name in question is WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane. The Japanese sensation made her return to the Stamford-based promotion at Crown Jewel 2023. She is currently a part of Damage CTRL on SmackDown and Asuka's tag team partner.

Recently, Sane shared an Instagram Story, reflecting on her match against Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro-Wrestling last year. Mone challenged the WWE star for the IWGP Women's Title at Battle in the Valley and dethroned her. While The Pirate Princess is now making waves in the Stamford-based company, The Boss is rumored to debut in AEW on Dynamite: Big Business next month.

The Boss recently noticed Kairi Sane's post and shared a picture with the latter on her Instagram Story. Mone also sent a message to her former opponent:

"Thank you my pirate princess," she wrote.

Mercedes Mone on her on-screen gimmick's evolution

Sasha Banks walked out of WWE in May 2022 due to alleged creative issues. She later made her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut under the name Mercedes Mone.

In a chat with NJPW's official website, Mone discussed how her current gimmick was different from her WWE character:

“I think you can already see from my name alone, it’s an evolution. I’m not a boss anymore, I’m a CEO. I’m going to run every division that I step foot in." [H/T 411Mania]

Mone is widely expected to debut in AEW on March 13, 2024. Will she feud with a top star upon her potential arrival? Only time will tell.

