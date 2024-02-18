WWE's Kairi Sane shares an interesting post on Mercedes Mone ahead of the star's rumored AEW debut

Kairi Sane shared an interesting post on Mercedes Mone ahead of her speculated AEW debut.

After Mercedes Mone walked out of WWE, she showed up at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom several months later and attacked Kairi Sane. This marked her first appearance at a wrestling show since her controversial exit from WWE.

However, The CEO's promising independent run was derailed due to a severe injury she sustained during her match with Willow Nightingale, which put her on the shelf for several months. Once Mone fully recovered from her injury, the news broke that she was not contracted to NJPW and was actually a free agent.

Hence, the rumor mill started again, with many stating that she might go back to WWE. However, when that didn't happen, rumors started circulating again that she is going to AEW. Reports surfaced online that suggested that Mone was already with AEW for a while now and there have been talks that she could show up at AEW Big Business next month.

Ahead of her AEW debut, Kairi Sane took to social media to post an Instagram story highlighting that it has been one year since their epic feud.

Check out a screenshot of Sane's story:

Screengrab of Kairi Sane's Instagram story

Mercedes Mone sent a message to Bayley ahead of her AEW debut

Mercedes Mone and Bayley were the best of friends in WWE. Together, they achieved a lot and were responsible for some iconic moments. Bayley reflected on their achievements on social media.

Mercedes replied to the WWE star on social media, telling her to see what she is fighting for next:

"Wait till you see what I’m fighting for next."

Expand Tweet

It's amazing to see the bond these two women share despite working for different companies.

What are your thoughts on Kairi Sane's post? Sound off in the comments section below.