Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) sends a message to Bayley ahead of rumored AEW debut

Mercedes Moné is currently the talk of the town as she is the hottest free agent in the wrestling industry.

Mercedes' is heavily rumored to debut in AEW on the March 13 edition of Dynamite, dubbed "Big Business." This special episode will take place in TD Garden, Boston, Mone's hometown.

Recently, Bayley sent a message to her former colleague on social media. The 2024 Royal Rumble winner expressed gratitude toward the former Sasha Banks. The duo formed a tag team named Boss 'n' Hug Connection in WWE, winning the women's tag team titles at the Stamford-based promotion.

Earlier today, Mercedes Moné took to Twitter to reply to her message.

"Wait till you see what I’m fighting for next," she shared.

Expand Tweet

Athena talks about her dream match with Mercedes Moné

Since departing WWE, Athena fka Ember Moon made a name for herself in Ring of Honor. She recently teased a match against the former WWE Superstar.

Speaking with Fightful, Athena revealed she wanted to face Mercedes to see if she was better than her.

"I would love to see what I could really stack up against this person if she does come here. I would like to see if I am better than her. I would like to see what we could create because I'm a firm believer of, when you have two dedicated women to the cause, it's going to be money, and it's going to be magic. This woman has had some of the best matches in women's wrestling history. I just have to (have a match). I don't care if I have to go to Japan for it. I just have to get it one time," Athena said.

It will be interesting to see who will feud with the 32-year-old star following her rumored debut.

Who do you think should be the opponent of Mercedes Moné in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE