Bayley sends heartfelt message to former WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Bayley recently sent a heartfelt message to a former champion on social media. The name in question is her friend Mercedes Moné, fka Sasha Banks.

Moné parted ways with WWE alongside former tag team partner Naomi in May 2022 due to issues with the creative team. Following her departure from the company, the 32-year-old performer started competing under NJPW and World Wonder Ring Stardom while also becoming the IWGP Women's Champion. The Boss is currently rumored to have signed a contract with AEW.

During her run with WWE, Moné won the Women's Tag Team Titles on three occasions, two of which came alongside Bayley. The latter recently took to X to send a heartfelt message to her former tag team partner. The Role Model shared a picture of herself and Moné with the Women's Tag Team Championships:

"And we fought for them for over 6 years. For our division and more opportunity. Grateful for my time with you," she wrote.

WWE Superstar Bayley opens up about potential future match against Mercedes Moné

Despite being former tag team partners, Bayley and the former Sasha Banks have had one of the most talked about rivalries in female wrestling. The two have put on some great matches, including their iconic bout at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, The former Damage CTRL leader opened up about the possibility of having another match with her former tag team partner. She believes the two talented performers will always be "destined" for one more match. Bayley said:

“We’ll always be destined for one more match [...] Our next match will never be our last. We’re ‘The Brooklyn Girls’. We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever. I don’t have chemistry in the ring with anyone else like I do with her. No one teaches me like her. She’s my [Michael] Jordan [...] I’ll beat her at that every time. I can beat her at most games like that. But when it comes to wrestling, it’s 50-50.”

Bayley is currently scheduled to challenge former stablemate IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see how things pan out following Damage CTRL's breakup on a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

