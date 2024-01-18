Bayley talks about "one more match" with Mercedes Mone (WWE's Sasha Banks)

Sasha Banks' potential WWE return has been the talk of the town given the fact that the Royal Rumble is just around the corner. Recently, Bayley spoke about facing The Boss ahead of the event.

Bayley and Sasha Banks have been through a lot during their time on WWE's main roster and developmental brand over the past few years. However, they both eventually moved on to different things in their careers after their last feud in 2020 for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In 2022, Banks walked out of WWE and is yet to return. Meanwhile, Bayley started her faction that dominated the women's division. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, The Role Model spoke about having one more match with The Boss.

“We’ll always be destined for one more match... Our next match will never be our last. We’re ‘The Brooklyn Girls’. We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever,” said Bayley.

Bayley added:

“I don’t have chemistry in the ring with anyone else like I do with her. No one teaches me like her. She’s my [Michael] Jordan... I’ll beat her at that every time,” said Bayley. “I can beat her at most games like that. But when it comes to wrestling, it’s 50-50.” [H/T - SI]

Bayley wants to go after WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley after her Royal Rumble win

Rhea Ripley has made waves in the women's division since she captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Mami has defeated several notable WWE stars over the past year and could potentially enter WrestleMania 40 as the champion.

Meanwhile, Damage CTRL's Bayley has her own goals and motives when it comes to Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Speaking to the New York Post, The Role Model stated that she would like to win the Women's Royal Rumble match and face the Women's World Champion in Philly.

“If I’m able to work with her at WrestleMania, that would just be a dream match I never even thought of before,” Bayley said. “She is obviously untouchable. She is the most talked about woman on TV right now and she backs it up."

Ripley and Bayley locked horns on the March 20, 2023, edition of RAW where MAMI came out as a victor. It will be interesting to see if The Role Model can win the Women's Royal Rumble match and set up a re-match with Rhea at The Show of Shows.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

