Mercedes Monè (fka Sasha Banks) seemingly drops another tease ahead of rumored AEW debut

Mercedes Monè, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, has been dropping hints about her arrival in AEW for quite some time now. She apparently dropped another teaser about her potential return on social media.

Monè wrestled her last match at NJPW Resurgence against Willow Nightingale, where she lost the bout. She also injured her ankle during the match, which forced her to take a break from wrestling for several months. The Boss is looking to head back to in-ring action soon.

It is being reported that Mone will make her AEW debut on March 13, 2024, on Dynamite: Big Business at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Expand Tweet

With that being said, The Boss recently teased her fans regarding her AEW debut and indicated that she was indeed making her wrestling comeback next month. Taking to her Instagram story, Mercedes shared a meme, indicating fans about her potential in-ring comeback.

“see yall in march,” the meme read.

You can check out Mercedes Mone's Instagram story below:

Mercedes Mone teases to return in March. [Image screenshot from Mercedes' Instagram handle]

What the future has in store for The Boss remains to be seen.

Dave Meltzer reported Mercedes Monè’s AEW debut

With each passing day, the wrestling universe is buzzing more and more about Mercedes Monè’s reported AEW debut in March. Fans are eagerly waiting to see The Boss back inside the ring. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently reported how Monè’s AEW debut could potentially turn out to be.

“Mercedes, the Boston show, I think is at about 5,700 tickets sold on the first couple of days, which is, obviously for an AEW show, that's very good. It's not through the roof. I don't think it's gonna be a sellout. It's only a couple weeks away actually,” Dave Meltzer said.

Meltzer speculates that Monè’s AEW debut is not going to be as grand as everyone else is predicting to be. Monè is a former WWE Superstar and is heading to its rival company, so fans have been hyping her up very much.

How do you think Mercedes Monè's AEW will turn out to be? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE