Veteran journalist makes a surprising prediction for Mercedes Moné's rumored AEW debut show

Mercedes Moné is reportedly going to make her AEW debut on AEW Dynamite: Big Business, which is scheduled to take place at TD Garden in Boston.

Mercedes Moné has been out of action for around nine months after suffering an ankle injury at NJPW Resurgence in a match against Willow Nightingale. Before joining NJPW, she was popular for her stint in WWE under the ring name Sasha Banks.

Last week, AEW dropped a massive hint regarding Mercedes Moné’s debut on Dynamite: Big Business. Fans have been constantly buzzing about the event since. While many believe Mercedes Moné's arrival in AEW is going to be huge, Dave Meltzer predicted otherwise on Wrestling Observer Radio.

"Mercedes, the Boston show, I think is at about 5,700 tickets sold on the first couple of days, which is, obviously for an AEW show, that's very good. It's not through the roof. I don't think it's gonna be a sellout. It's only a couple weeks away actually." [1:32 - 1:58]

What does Dave Meltzer think about Mercedes Moné, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada’s arrival in AEW?

Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay are also seemingly heading to AEW along with Mercedes Moné. These three superstars have garnered quite a reputation over the years, building their name inside the squared circle.

Despite being so popular among the fans, Meltzer - on the same abovementioned edition of Wrestling Observer Radio - stated that these three stars' arrival in AEW will not change fans' perception of the company.

“Of the three big free agents - Will Ospreay, Okada, and Mercedes - they got all three in this run, and yet, it's like, the perception of the company is such that, if this was a year or 18 months ago and they signed these three people it would be like, 'Oh my god, it's gonna turn around', and it may - not turn around but just get bigger. But now, the perception of the company is such, they gotta to do something about that perception. Because it's down.” [0:45 - 1:23]

Lately, the wrestling universe has been disappointed with Tony Khan as they believe he is not using his roster talents properly. Fans are unhappy with talent booking. As a result, AEW has been witnessing lesser ticket sales and low viewership.

Meltzer believes that Khan first has to fix the root of the problem, and only then would bringing top names into the promotion help increase profits.

