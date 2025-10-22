  • home icon
Mercedes Mone sends a huge message ahead of 'Biggest Celebration' on AEW Dynamite

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 22, 2025 16:50 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion (Image credit: The CEO's X account)

Mercedes Mone is set to make an appearance on AEW Dynamite this week. She has sent a huge message ahead of the show.

Mercedes Mone has been having the time of her life ever since she joined AEW. After winning the TBS Championship last year, she has gone on to win several titles across various promotions in eight different countries. At WrestleDream 2025, The CEO made history by winning her 11th concurrent title, breaking Ultimo Dragon's record. She followed it up by winning the WPW Women's Championship the following day. Now, she is scheduled to celebrate her recent milestone this week on Dynamite.

Ahead of the show, the AEW star took to social media to send a huge message to the fans.

"The BIGGEST celebration in AEW history! 🤑 #AEWDynamite"

Check out her tweet here:

Konnan believes Mercedes Mone is trying to get Bayley to sign with AEW

Mercedes Mone and Bayley became very close friends due to their time in the WWE. They wrestled each other on several occasions and have great chemistry inside and outside the ring. With Bayley's contract set to expire next year, a wrestling veteran believes The CEO might be trying to get The Role Model to switch promotions.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan claimed that the TBS Champion might be in Bayley's ear, trying to convince her to join All Elite Wrestling.

"I’m sure Sasha [Banks, aka Mercedes Mone] is trying to sell [Bayley] on it. They’re best friends. ‘I got 10 championships. I do what I want. I write my own storylines with Peppermint Patty.’ You know, [Mone] probably telling all the stuff she gets away with, because she’s a mark for her. But Bayley looks like she’s happy where she’s at. And she was always – since she was a little girl, a WWE fan!” Konnan said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see if the former Sasha Banks will continue to win more titles across different promotions.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
