Mercedes Mone is trying to convince major star to leave WWE for AEW, according to wrestling legend

AEW star Mercedes Mone could be a major deciding factor in a WWE star's switch to the Jacksonville-based promotion, according to wrestling legend Konnan. Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley is a longtime friend of the TBS Champion. The two were together in NXT and on the main roster, but they now work for different companies. They still support each other on social media and attend shows secretly.

Bayley's contract with the sports entertainment juggernaut will end in 2026. She has been a key figure in WWE's women's division. However, she has also been overlooked for several opportunities in recent months. This could be a major deciding factor while signing her next deal. Meanwhile, The CEO has been ruling the pro wrestling business and smashing multiple records.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, veteran Konnan stated that Mercedes Mone could be trying to convince Bayley to make the jump and sign with All Elite Wrestling.

"I’m sure Sasha [Banks, aka Mercedes Mone] is trying to sell [Bayley] on it. They’re best friends. ‘I got 10 championships. I do what I want. I write my own storylines with Peppermint Patty.’ You know, [Mone] probably telling all the stuff she gets away with, because she’s a mark for her. But Bayley looks like she’s happy where she’s at. And she was always – since she was a little girl, a WWE fan!” Konnan said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Mercedes Mone sends a message to Bayley

A few weeks ago, Bayley announced that she would be conducting a three-day wrestling seminar for women to help shape the future of pro wrestling.

Recently, Mercedes Mone took to X and sarcastically shared her career statistics and applied for the seminar.

"Hey Pam, I mean Bayley! Huge mark for you and women’s wrestling.Would love to train with you.15 year pro GOAT CEO 10 belts Moné Please approve my application," Mone wrote.

It will be interesting to see if The Role Model ever joins AEW in the future.

