Mercedes Mone sends a message after blockbuster dream match gets confirmed

Mercedes Mone is set for a marquee match in AEW. The CEO recently sent a message to the fans after a highly anticipated bout was confirmed.

The current TBS Champion has had an impressive showing in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament. Mone defeated Julia Hart in the opening round of the Cup and has now advanced to the semi-finals. Mercedes Mone is set to face the reigning ROH Women's Champion, Athena, in what will surely be a dream match. Moreover, the match is set to take place on the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Spring Break Thru in her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

Gearing up for her homecoming, The CEO expressed her excitement with a post on her X account.

"BO$$TON I’m home 🥰🤑 #AEWDynamite #aewspringbreakthru."

Athena has vowed to embarrass Mercedes Mone in her hometown

While Mercedes Mone is excited for the upcoming edition of Dynamite in her hometown, her opponent, Athena, has her own plans ahead of their epic encounter. The current ROH Women's Champion defeated Harley Cameron on Collision to move ahead in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup.

Following her huge win, Athena had some strong words for The CEO. She claimed to have been waiting for this moment for a long time and vowed to embarrass Mone in her first match on Dynamite in a long time.

"This is my year. This is my moment. First round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, done. Now on to the semi-final to face y'all's CEO, Mercedes Mone. As much as you've been running AEW, I've been running Ring of Honor. Now it's time for both of us to clash in your hometown. But here's the spoiler alert Mercedes, I'm going to beat you. I'm going to embarrass you in front of your friends and your family." [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen whether the homefield advantage will favor Mone or if Athena can finally humble the undefeated star in AEW.

