Mercedes Moné sends message to current WWE champion ahead of SummerSlam

Mercedes Moné has sent a message to a current WWE title holder. The current champion in question used to be her tag team partner during their days together in the Stamford-based promotion.Naomi's character work in WWE over the past few months has received rave reviews from all quarters, especially since her heel turn. She went on to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and then successfully cashed in to become the Women's World Champion at Evolution last month. She is now gearing up to defend her title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at SummerSlam 2025.Ahead of this match, Naomi took to social media to call out to her husband, Jimmy Uso, to meet her in the freight elevator by the dumpsters. Her former tag team partner, AEW star Mercedes Moné, caught wind of her tweet and sent the current Women's World Champion a message, showcasing her reaction.You can check out her tweet below:Mercedes Moné finally commented on her loss from AEW All In 2025At All In 2025, Mercedes Moné had the chance to add another title to her already impressive belt collection when she faced Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. Both women put on an incredible match. However, after a hard-fought battle, it was Storm who emerged victorious and retained her title.During a recent edition of her Moné Mag newsletter, The CEO addressed her All In match against Toni Storm, saying that it was everything she hoped it would be, and she couldn't wait to wrestle the reigning Women's World Champion again.&quot;Wrestling ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was everything I hoped it would be—and more. And as I walked back through the curtain, one thought kept repeating in my head: ‘I want to do that again. I can’t wait to wrestle her again.'” Moné wrote.It will be interesting to see if The CEO will get a rematch against Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship in the near future.