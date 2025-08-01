  • home icon
Mercedes Moné sends message to current WWE champion ahead of SummerSlam

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 01, 2025 19:53 GMT
Mercedes Mone
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. [Image source: AEW's YouTube channel]

Mercedes Moné has sent a message to a current WWE title holder. The current champion in question used to be her tag team partner during their days together in the Stamford-based promotion.

Naomi's character work in WWE over the past few months has received rave reviews from all quarters, especially since her heel turn. She went on to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and then successfully cashed in to become the Women's World Champion at Evolution last month. She is now gearing up to defend her title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at SummerSlam 2025.

Ahead of this match, Naomi took to social media to call out to her husband, Jimmy Uso, to meet her in the freight elevator by the dumpsters. Her former tag team partner, AEW star Mercedes Moné, caught wind of her tweet and sent the current Women's World Champion a message, showcasing her reaction.

You can check out her tweet below:

Mercedes Moné finally commented on her loss from AEW All In 2025

At All In 2025, Mercedes Moné had the chance to add another title to her already impressive belt collection when she faced Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. Both women put on an incredible match. However, after a hard-fought battle, it was Storm who emerged victorious and retained her title.

During a recent edition of her Moné Mag newsletter, The CEO addressed her All In match against Toni Storm, saying that it was everything she hoped it would be, and she couldn't wait to wrestle the reigning Women's World Champion again.

"Wrestling ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was everything I hoped it would be—and more. And as I walked back through the curtain, one thought kept repeating in my head: ‘I want to do that again. I can’t wait to wrestle her again.'” Moné wrote.
It will be interesting to see if The CEO will get a rematch against Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship in the near future.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
