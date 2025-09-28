  • home icon
  Mercedes Mone sends a message after first-time-ever match is teased in AEW

Mercedes Mone sends a message after first-time-ever match is teased in AEW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 28, 2025 15:24 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion (source: The CEO's X account)

A massive first-time ever match was teased in AEW. Mercedes Mone has now commented on this.

Jamie Hayter has been feuding with the Triangle of Madness for the past couple of weeks. This week on AEW Collision, she faced off against Julia Hart in a singles match. After winning the bout, Hayter was ambushed by Hart and Skye Blue, but Queen Aminata ran in with a belt to even the odds while Thekla also joined her stablemates in the brawl. As a result, Jamie Hayter got on the mic and yelled "Blood and Guts!" indicating that she wanted to settle their differences inside AEW's double-cage brutality. If this match is made official, it will be the first time that the AEW women will compete in a Blood and Guts match.

Following this, AEW star Mercedes Mone has taken to social media to send a message related to this tease.

"Blood n guts 😳 #AEW," wrote The CEO.

Check out her tweet here:

Mercedes Mone wants to have one more match with Bayley

Before arriving in AEW, Mercedes Mone made a name for herself in WWE, where she wrestled for several years. During this time, she was part of the women's revolution and was involved in many historic matches. One of her most memorable matches took place at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn when she faced Bayley. This is considered one of the greatest women's matches of all time. Therefore, fans want these two women to lock horns again.

During a recent Q&A session on social media, a fan asked The CEO if she would step into the ring against Bayley again. The TBS Champion replied that it would be her dream to have one more match against The Role Model.

"It’s my dream to have one more with her before I retire but if it doesn’t happen I’m so happy with the matches we did have."
Check out her tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if this match between Mercedes Mone and Bayley will take place in the future.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
