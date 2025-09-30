Mercedes Mone sends a one-word message after top WWE star breaks the internet

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone has been plying her trade for All Elite Wrestling since early 2024. The 33-year-old left WWE in 2022 and has since gone on to become an even bigger star, turning out in multiple promotions before signing with AEW. She continues to fight on the independent circuit and currently holds nine titles simultaneously.Given her huge fan following, almost all her tweets hold the capacity to break the internet, and it looks as if one of her recent ones did so. Former WWE Women's World Champion, Naomi, recently posted pictures on her Twitter [X] profile from the Weinsanto Fashion Show.Mercedes Mone responded to her photos with just one word, and that was enough for fans to break the internet. During her time in WWE, the then-Sasha Banks teamed up with Naomi on multiple occasions. They were initially part of Team B.A.D. alongside Tamina and reunited in 2022 to win the Women's Tag Team titles, shortly before both of them left the company.Both Mone and Naomi left the Stamford-based promotion at the same time after growing frustrated with their treatment. She would eventually return in January 2024 and would then go on to cash in her Money in the Bank contract the following year to become a World Champion again.Mercedes Mone eyeing to become double champion in AEWMercedes Mone is currently the TBS Champion with AEW and is on her way to breaking the record for the longest reign with the belt. She is also eyeing to become a double champion in the company, eventually becoming '10-belt Mone' as she sets her sights on the newly introduced AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships.The recently introduced championships have drawn a lot of speculation over who would be the inaugural title holder. Mone took to Twitter [X] to make her presence known as a challenger, stating that she deserves these titles. Multiple AEW stars have also teased becoming her partner to help her win the titles as well.