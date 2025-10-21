Mercedes Mone sends a subtle warning to former WWE star following AEW WrestleDream

The AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone sent out a warning for an ex-WWE star after her win at WrestleDream. The CEO also teased heading to a major promotion for a match.

Mercedes Mone has a warning for the former WWE star, Athena (fka Ember Moon). At WrestleDream 2025, Mercedes captured the interim ROH Women's World TV Championship from Mina Shirakawa. On the other hand, Athena has been holding the Ring of Honor Women's World title for over 1000 days now.

After WrestleDream, The CEO said she is excited to be on the Ring of Honor television and asked fans who they want to see her face in the promotion:

"Excited to be the CEO of @ringofhonor who do you want see me face there?👇🏾"

A fan reacted to the above question by Mone, suggesting that she should face Athena so she can take her title as well. The CEO reacted with money and a smiling emoji, seemingly warning Athena about going for her title:

"🤑🤭"

Último Moné @MercedesVarnado @MrSashaBanks @ringofhonor 🤑🤭

AEW Champion recently put Mercedes Mone on notice

The current AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, recently hinted and going after Mercedes Mone's TBS title as well. Speaking on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Statlander warned Mercedes to watch her back:

"We never truly make it ... there's always so much to accomplish, I mean, sure, I was the first-ever person to be TBS and the World Champion, but what if, what if I want to be the first-ever two-time TBS champion [sure] what if I want to be the first-ever ... to hold both of them at the same time, there so much more [you hear that Mercedes?]. She thinks she's coming for me, you better watch your back girl," Statlander said.

At WrestleDream 2025, Statlander had an altercation with Mercedes as well. It remains to be seen when the two lock horns in the ring.

