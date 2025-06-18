Mercedes Mone sends three-word message hours before huge title match on AEW Grand Slam

Mercedes Mone is set to compete in a huge title match at tonight's AEW Grand Slam: Mexico. She has sent a message hours before this match.

Ever since arriving in AEW in 2024, Mercedes Mone has been on a belt-collecting mission. She quickly captured the TBS Championship in her debut match and went on to win the NJPW Strong Women's Championship, RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, and the EWA Women's Championship. If that wasn't enough, she is set to compete in two upcoming title matches. She will challenge Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship at All In: Texas, and she will challenge Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women's Championship this week on Grand Slam.

Hours before her title match on AEW Grand Slam Mexico, the AEW star took to social media to send a three-word message.

"Viva La Moné," she wrote.

Check out her post here:

Mercedes Mone opened up about her WWE departure

Before arriving in AEW, Mercedes Mone wrestled for the WWE for several years under the ring name Sasha Banks. During this time, she was involved in many iconic matches and storylines. However, she controversially walked out of the company in 2022 due to creative differences with Vince McMahon.

Since then, The CEO has come a long way in her career and has established herself as one of the top women in the professional wrestling industry.

Speaking on her Mone Mag newsletter, the TBS Champion said that she never imagined her life without WWE, but later realized that it was professional wrestling that she couldn't live without. The former RAW Women's Champion also noted that the grass is always greener on the other side.

“Growing up, WWE was everything to me. I never imagined my life without it. But over time, I've come to realize that it's not WWE I can't live without... it's pro wrestling itself. I remember a higher-up once telling me, ‘The grass isn't greener on the other side.’ Well, let me tell you... every seed I've planted over the years is growing and flourishing like never before. Becoming the highest-paid women's wrestler is a beautiful flower that has blossomed, and I couldn't be prouder. Keep chasing your dreams because no one will stop mine," Mone said. (H/T: Mone Mag)

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone will be able to add another title to her collection.

