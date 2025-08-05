  • home icon
  • Mercedes Mone sends a two-word message after major announcement about her AEW future

Mercedes Mone sends a two-word message after major announcement about her AEW future

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 05, 2025 16:08 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone [Image credit: Mone's Instagram handle]

Mercedes Mone has been thriving as the belt collector in the world of professional wrestling. However, she has been absent from AEW since suffering a major loss against Toni Storm in an AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas last month.

On the upcoming edition of Dynamite, The CEO will finally make her return to address fans. Ahead of her comeback, the Tony Khan-led company has announced that Mone will be defending her AEW TBS Championship in a four-way match at Forbidden Door later this month.

In an Instagram Story, the former WWE star posted a two-word message to raise the excitement ahead of her comeback. She simply posted a picture of herself from All In: Texas while confirming that she is back in All Elite Wrestling.

"I'm bacccck," Mone wrote.

You can check out her Instagram Story below.

Mercedes Mone on her Instagram Story [Images via Mone&#039;s Instagram handle]
Mercedes Mone on her Instagram Story [Images via Mone's Instagram handle]

The CEO seems to be excited about what is next in her AEW career. There are various speculations about her segment on this week's Dynamite. Hence, it will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for Mone upon her return.

Mercedes Mone sent a message to her TBS Title challengers ahead of Dynamite

Mercedes Mone will put her AEW TBS Title on the line in a four-way match at Forbidden Door against stars from AEW, CMLL, and STARDOM. On this week's episode of Dynamite, Alex Windsor, Skye Blue, Queen Aminata, and Billie Starkz will battle to secure a spot in the championship showdown.

Ahead of Dynamite, The CEO said that she is neither worried nor scared ahead of her Forbidden Door title defense. She acknowledged herself as the greatest TBS Champion of all time. With a confident tone, Mone wrote the following:

"I’m not worried or scared Cause I’m 8 belts Moné and the greatest @TBSNetwork champion of all time."

You can check out her X post below.

The former WWE star has been riding a wave of momentum recently. Last month, she added the PTW Women’s Championship and the BestYa Women’s Championship to her collection, bringing her total title count to eight.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Edited by Pratik Singh
