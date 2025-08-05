Mercedes Mone sends a two-word message after major announcement about her AEW future

Mercedes Mone has been thriving as the belt collector in the world of professional wrestling. However, she has been absent from AEW since suffering a major loss against Toni Storm in an AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas last month.On the upcoming edition of Dynamite, The CEO will finally make her return to address fans. Ahead of her comeback, the Tony Khan-led company has announced that Mone will be defending her AEW TBS Championship in a four-way match at Forbidden Door later this month.In an Instagram Story, the former WWE star posted a two-word message to raise the excitement ahead of her comeback. She simply posted a picture of herself from All In: Texas while confirming that she is back in All Elite Wrestling.&quot;I'm bacccck,&quot; Mone wrote.You can check out her Instagram Story below.Mercedes Mone on her Instagram Story [Images via Mone's Instagram handle]The CEO seems to be excited about what is next in her AEW career. There are various speculations about her segment on this week's Dynamite. Hence, it will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for Mone upon her return.Mercedes Mone sent a message to her TBS Title challengers ahead of DynamiteMercedes Mone will put her AEW TBS Title on the line in a four-way match at Forbidden Door against stars from AEW, CMLL, and STARDOM. On this week's episode of Dynamite, Alex Windsor, Skye Blue, Queen Aminata, and Billie Starkz will battle to secure a spot in the championship showdown.Ahead of Dynamite, The CEO said that she is neither worried nor scared ahead of her Forbidden Door title defense. She acknowledged herself as the greatest TBS Champion of all time. With a confident tone, Mone wrote the following:&quot;I’m not worried or scared Cause I’m 8 belts Moné and the greatest @TBSNetwork champion of all time.&quot;You can check out her X post below.The former WWE star has been riding a wave of momentum recently. Last month, she added the PTW Women’s Championship and the BestYa Women’s Championship to her collection, bringing her total title count to eight.