Major name to make AEW return after 266 days and confront Mercedes Mone on Dynamite? Exploring the chances

Mercedes Mone is set to make her return to AEW on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. It will be her first appearance since suffering a heartbreaking loss against Toni Storm at All In: Texas. Given the significant buzz surrounding Mone's comeback, fans have been speculating that Tony Khan might have planned for a major name to confront her.Former AEW Women's World Champion, Britt Baker, might confront The CEO on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. DMD has been absent from the programming since November 13, 2024, following her match against Penelope Ford. Therefore, if Khan brings her back after 266 days to confront Mone, it could be a major surprise for fans and potentially revitalize the company's women’s division.While this possibility is intriguing, the chances of it happening are pretty low. Despite her absence, Britt Baker has been involved in several controversies with AEW over the past year. Although Tony Khan stated during the All In media scrum that Baker has no plans to leave All Elite Wrestling, he never provided fans with a clear timeline for her return, adding further uncertainty to her status.Moreover, fans have been anticipating Baker's return to AEW for a long time. If the company had any plans for her comeback, there would be some hints in the previous episodes of Dynamite. Additionally, if Khan is planning a surprise comeback on the September 24, 2025, episode of Dynamite in DMD's hometown of Pittsburgh, it could serve as a far better stage than a random episode of the show.Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what is going on between Britt Baker and AEW. However, one thing is likely for now, and that is Mercedes Mone might have some major plans for this week's episode of Dynamite.Mercedes Mone to host a special celebration on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite?Mercedes Mone has been a focal point of AEW’s women’s division over the past year and is among the biggest stars in the company. Therefore, the company could be planning a major moment for her return. Speculations suggest that she might host a special celebration during her next appearance on Dynamite.The CEO recently captured the PTW and BestYa Women's Championships. With those title wins, Mone has eight belts in her collection. It marks a historic milestone in the former WWE star's career, which could be celebrated on this week's edition of Dynamite.Mercedes Mone could present fans with a video package highlighting her triumphs in AEW while revealing her next move in the company. It could be an intriguing angle to restore The CEO's momentum following her loss at All In: Texas. There is a high possibility for such a celebration to happen on Dynamite.That said, it will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for the veteran on her AEW return on Dynamite.