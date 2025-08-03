  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Major name to make AEW return after 266 days and confront Mercedes Mone on Dynamite? Exploring the chances

Major name to make AEW return after 266 days and confront Mercedes Mone on Dynamite? Exploring the chances

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 03, 2025 18:06 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone [Image credit: Mone's X]

Mercedes Mone is set to make her return to AEW on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. It will be her first appearance since suffering a heartbreaking loss against Toni Storm at All In: Texas. Given the significant buzz surrounding Mone's comeback, fans have been speculating that Tony Khan might have planned for a major name to confront her.

Ad

Former AEW Women's World Champion, Britt Baker, might confront The CEO on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. DMD has been absent from the programming since November 13, 2024, following her match against Penelope Ford. Therefore, if Khan brings her back after 266 days to confront Mone, it could be a major surprise for fans and potentially revitalize the company's women’s division.

While this possibility is intriguing, the chances of it happening are pretty low. Despite her absence, Britt Baker has been involved in several controversies with AEW over the past year. Although Tony Khan stated during the All In media scrum that Baker has no plans to leave All Elite Wrestling, he never provided fans with a clear timeline for her return, adding further uncertainty to her status.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Moreover, fans have been anticipating Baker's return to AEW for a long time. If the company had any plans for her comeback, there would be some hints in the previous episodes of Dynamite. Additionally, if Khan is planning a surprise comeback on the September 24, 2025, episode of Dynamite in DMD's hometown of Pittsburgh, it could serve as a far better stage than a random episode of the show.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

youtube-cover
Ad

Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what is going on between Britt Baker and AEW. However, one thing is likely for now, and that is Mercedes Mone might have some major plans for this week's episode of Dynamite.

Mercedes Mone to host a special celebration on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite?

Mercedes Mone has been a focal point of AEW’s women’s division over the past year and is among the biggest stars in the company. Therefore, the company could be planning a major moment for her return. Speculations suggest that she might host a special celebration during her next appearance on Dynamite.

Ad

The CEO recently captured the PTW and BestYa Women's Championships. With those title wins, Mone has eight belts in her collection. It marks a historic milestone in the former WWE star's career, which could be celebrated on this week's edition of Dynamite.

Mercedes Mone could present fans with a video package highlighting her triumphs in AEW while revealing her next move in the company. It could be an intriguing angle to restore The CEO's momentum following her loss at All In: Texas. There is a high possibility for such a celebration to happen on Dynamite.

Ad

That said, it will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for the veteran on her AEW return on Dynamite.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications