3 Signs Britt Baker might never return to AEW again

Britt Baker's absence from AEW is now approaching eight months, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. She has had shaky booking over the past year or so, and it is unclear if that will change.

Ad

Baker made her return to the company at Forbidden Door last year and went on to face Mercedes Moné at All In: London 2024. She lost that night and went on a quick hiatus. In the coming months, she competed in only two matches, the last of which was in mid-November.

Britt Baker has also not been mentioned in any capacity on AEW TV, and it appears that most of the women's roster has been featured at some point, while she hasn't. It is unclear if this will be the case until her contract expires. Here is some evidence that proves that she may no longer return to the company.

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

#1. Tony Khan did not give a concrete timeline for her return

During the media call for All In: Texas, Tony Khan was asked about Britt Baker, given the rumors of her potential departure from the promotion. He mentioned that he has never been in discussions regarding this.

Khan did not confirm or deny if she was making her imminent return. He stated how they've had a strong roster, and some shows, and that she could come in when the opportunity presents itself. It is impossible to predict when this might occur or if it will happen at all.

Ad

“I’ve never had a conversation about Britt Baker departing AEW. I like Britt, a lot, and I think one thing we’ve done really well with AEW is build a tight-focused show around a really strong roster, and it’s been very consistent, and I think we’ve really had a very, very good year of pay-per-view and TV, and absolutely, there are some people that have not been featured, that we have a great group of wrestlers that have not necessarily been on the show a lot, or even in some cases 2025, that are very talented, and we would like to work back in when the opportunity presents itself,” Khan said. [H/T - ITRWrestling]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Doesn't seem to be factored in for All In: Texas

For the main card for All In: Texas, there are two women's matches scheduled. This is Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women's World Championship, and the Women's Casino Gauntlet match.

Several women have been actively promoting the event, and it seems they'll be some of the entrants in the Casino Gauntlet match. Surprises may include stars from partner companies, such as Stardom or CMLL.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is unclear whether Britt Baker will still be factored into the match, given the number of names who could already be lined up. However, there is still a chance of a surprise appearance.

#3. Britt Baker has yet to break her silence on her absence

Despite being absent for almost eight months now, Britt Baker has never directly commented on the reason for her absence or when she expects to return. The only hint she has posted was a quote talking about leaving a place where you are not valued. This has only since then fueled speculation about her going to WWE.

Ad

Other stars, such as Hikaru Shida, Riho, Ruby Soho, and even Jamie Hayter, have stated reasons for their absence, including visa issues, injuries, and other health-related concerns; however, Baker has not done so.

Expand Tweet

It is unclear whether Britt Baker also has any intention of making a return, as she may already be planning with a different company. Fans should stay tuned for any further developments that may take place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!