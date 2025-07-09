3 Signs Britt Baker might never return to AEW again

Britt Baker's absence from AEW is now approaching eight months, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. She has had shaky booking over the past year or so, and it is unclear if that will change.
Baker made her return to the company at Forbidden Door last year and went on to face Mercedes Moné at All In: London 2024. She lost that night and went on a quick hiatus. In the coming months, she competed in only two matches, the last of which was in mid-November.
Britt Baker has also not been mentioned in any capacity on AEW TV, and it appears that most of the women's roster has been featured at some point, while she hasn't. It is unclear if this will be the case until her contract expires. Here is some evidence that proves that she may no longer return to the company.
#1. Tony Khan did not give a concrete timeline for her return
During the media call for All In: Texas, Tony Khan was asked about Britt Baker, given the rumors of her potential departure from the promotion. He mentioned that he has never been in discussions regarding this.
Khan did not confirm or deny if she was making her imminent return. He stated how they've had a strong roster, and some shows, and that she could come in when the opportunity presents itself. It is impossible to predict when this might occur or if it will happen at all.
“I’ve never had a conversation about Britt Baker departing AEW. I like Britt, a lot, and I think one thing we’ve done really well with AEW is build a tight-focused show around a really strong roster, and it’s been very consistent, and I think we’ve really had a very, very good year of pay-per-view and TV, and absolutely, there are some people that have not been featured, that we have a great group of wrestlers that have not necessarily been on the show a lot, or even in some cases 2025, that are very talented, and we would like to work back in when the opportunity presents itself,” Khan said. [H/T - ITRWrestling]
#2. Doesn't seem to be factored in for All In: Texas
For the main card for All In: Texas, there are two women's matches scheduled. This is Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women's World Championship, and the Women's Casino Gauntlet match.
Several women have been actively promoting the event, and it seems they'll be some of the entrants in the Casino Gauntlet match. Surprises may include stars from partner companies, such as Stardom or CMLL.
It is unclear whether Britt Baker will still be factored into the match, given the number of names who could already be lined up. However, there is still a chance of a surprise appearance.
#3. Britt Baker has yet to break her silence on her absence
Despite being absent for almost eight months now, Britt Baker has never directly commented on the reason for her absence or when she expects to return. The only hint she has posted was a quote talking about leaving a place where you are not valued. This has only since then fueled speculation about her going to WWE.
Other stars, such as Hikaru Shida, Riho, Ruby Soho, and even Jamie Hayter, have stated reasons for their absence, including visa issues, injuries, and other health-related concerns; however, Baker has not done so.
It is unclear whether Britt Baker also has any intention of making a return, as she may already be planning with a different company. Fans should stay tuned for any further developments that may take place.
