Tony Khan quietly confirms major AEW star is injured after being removed from TV

Tony Khan has quietly confirmed that a major AEW star is currently out due to injury. This comes a month after she was removed from television.

Khan has a lot of top wrestlers on his roster. Some of them are genuine world-beaters, and one of them is none other than Jamie Hayter. The former AEW Women's World Champion was out with a long-term injury and returned late last year.

After coming back, she got into feuds with a few names, with the most notable one coming against Mercedes Mone. The two stars went head-to-head in the finals of this year's Owen Hart tournament, where Hayter lost to Mercedes. After that, she was taken out by the debuting Thekla and has not been seen since.

At today's All In media call, Tony Khan confirmed that Jamie Hayter is out of action, and that is also one of the reasons why Queen Aminata has had to step up in her absence.

Dave Meltzer earlier revealed how Jamie Hayter was written off AEW TV

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer revealed a month ago that Jamie Hayter got injured in her match against Mercedes Mone. Speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, he revealed:

“She was hurt in the Mercedes Mone match… When they did the Thekla injury angle, that was set up to cover for her injury and give her a storyline reason to be out. That was the reason it wasn’t followed up on, because she actually went into it hurt.”

Tony Khan will be hoping that Jamie Hayter comes back soon so that she can get her chance of staking her claim at the very top of AEW. Her fans will also be praying that this injury of hers will not keep her out for long, given that she was out for a long time before.

