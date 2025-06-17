Latest on Jamie Hayter's unfortunate injury amid AEW absence [Reports]

A recent report has provided an update on former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter's injury. The report noted when Jamie got hurt and why she is not on TV.

Jamie Hayter last competed in the Women's Owen Hart Cup final match against Mercedes Mone at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. After losing to Mone, Hayter appeared on Dynamite the following Wednesday, only to get ambushed by a debuting Thekla. Jamie has not been on TV since getting attacked.

It was recently reported that Hayter might not be cleared to compete. Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer provided more updates on the former AEW Women's World Champion's potential injury and absence from TV.

In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Jamie Hayter got hurt during her match with Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing 2025. Meltzer also reported that Thekla attacking Hayter upon her debut was a setup to sideline Hayter from TV following the injury, as she had already gone into it hurt:

“She was hurt in the Mercedes Mone match… When they did the Thekla injury angle, that was set up to cover for her injury and give her a storyline reason to be out. That was the reason it wasn’t followed up on, because she actually went into it hurt," Meltzer said. [H/T WrestlePurists]

Jamie Hayter on her heartbreaking loss at AEW Double or Nothing

As mentioned earlier, Jamie Hayter failed to defeat Mercedes Mone in the Women's Owen Hart Cup final match at Double or Nothing 2025 despite putting on a great performance. Nevertheless, Hayter took to X and reflected on her loss, writing that "the only thing left is to rise":

“I was kidding myself, wasn’t I? But there is no road back, only forward. The only thing left is to rise, to sharpen, to become.”

Fans will have to wait and see when the former AEW Women's World Champion returns to action.

