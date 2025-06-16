Unfortunate update on Jamie Hayter's AEW status after disappearing from TV - Reports

An update has just emerged regarding former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. This follows her sudden disappearance from the promotion after her impressive run.

She last appeared during Dynamite after Double or Nothing to address her future plans. Before she could say anything, the debuting Thekla appeared, blindsided her, and took her out. She has not been seen or mentioned on TV since then. The spotlight has been on The Toxic Spider, who is now 2-0 since becoming All Elite.

Fightful Select reported that Jamie Hayter was physically fine after Double or Nothing. However, following her angle with Thekla, she has not been seen on-screen. Sources within AEW mentioned that she would be making appearances if she were available. This indicates that she may not be cleared for action, and no specific reason or timeline for her return was mentioned.

Jamie Hayter is still reeling after her loss to Mercedes Moné

At Double or Nothing, many believed that Jamie Hayter could have been the one to break Mercedes Moné's undefeated streak and earn herself a match with Toni Storm at All In: Texas. However, that was not the case, and The CEO managed to claim victory via a roll-up pin.

Hayter took to social media and was devastated following the loss, but she was determined to bounce back.

“I was kidding myself, wasn’t I? But there is no road back, only forward. The only thing left is to rise, to sharpen, to become,” Hayter wrote.

She was about to speak about what was next for her, if not for Thekla's interference. Everyone is still in the dark regarding her next big goal, but for now, she'll have to recover, and she could be on a collision course with The Toxic Spider when she comes back. Fans should stay tuned for further updates on her status.

