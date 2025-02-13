Mercedes Mone set for shocking loss at AEW Grand Slam, former WWE star is convinced

A WWE and ECW legend is convinced that Mercedes Mone will lose her title at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. Mone is set to defend her TBS Championship on Saturday.

Last Saturday on AEW Collision, Mercedes Mone accepted Harley Cameron's challenge for a TBS Championship match at Grand Slam: Australia. Ahead of the big bout, Cameron gave a music performance dedicated to Mone before delivering an emotional backstage promo on Dynamite. Tommy Dreamer recently praised the upstart's work.

On Busted Open, Dreamer said Cameron's performance felt believable and real.

"I need everybody to understand that it's listening to your audience. She is doing this not in front of a live crowd, the moment her music stopped and she then started talking, she became real. She became ascertainable, and she literally said her story again but she added another crinkle to it."

The ECW legend also said that Harley Cameron made him believe that she could beat Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title.

"Like, you know, 'Short time ago, I wasn't a great wrestler, I kinda started the same way you did Mercedes, blah blah blah.' 'But then there was also a long time ago, I didn't know how to be a ventriloquist. I didn't know how to sing, I didn't know how to play the guitar. I didn't know how to speak Chinese.' Then she speaks Chinese. And then she's like, 'It's a good thing I'm a fast learner.' Right then, and there I said, 'Hmm, this girl could actually win this.'" [0:00 - 0:51]

Mercedes Mone's message for fans ahead of AEW Grand Slam

Mercedes Mone has had a great run as TBS Champion heading into her title match against Harley Cameron at Grand Slam: Australia on Saturday. She is undefeated in All Elite Wrestling and is high on confidence.

The CEO promoted her upcoming match with the following message for fans on X/Twitter:

"Feast your eyes on the greatest TBS Champion of all time Saturday!"

It remains to be seen if Harley Cameron actually manages to dethrone The CEO on Saturday.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

