Mercedes Mone set for shocking loss at AEW Grand Slam, former WWE star is convinced

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 13, 2025 09:46 GMT
Mercedes Mone WWE
Mercedes Mone on AEW TV (Image source: Mercedes Mone on X)

A WWE and ECW legend is convinced that Mercedes Mone will lose her title at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. Mone is set to defend her TBS Championship on Saturday.

Last Saturday on AEW Collision, Mercedes Mone accepted Harley Cameron's challenge for a TBS Championship match at Grand Slam: Australia. Ahead of the big bout, Cameron gave a music performance dedicated to Mone before delivering an emotional backstage promo on Dynamite. Tommy Dreamer recently praised the upstart's work.

On Busted Open, Dreamer said Cameron's performance felt believable and real.

"I need everybody to understand that it's listening to your audience. She is doing this not in front of a live crowd, the moment her music stopped and she then started talking, she became real. She became ascertainable, and she literally said her story again but she added another crinkle to it."
also-read-trending Trending

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

The ECW legend also said that Harley Cameron made him believe that she could beat Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title.

"Like, you know, 'Short time ago, I wasn't a great wrestler, I kinda started the same way you did Mercedes, blah blah blah.' 'But then there was also a long time ago, I didn't know how to be a ventriloquist. I didn't know how to sing, I didn't know how to play the guitar. I didn't know how to speak Chinese.' Then she speaks Chinese. And then she's like, 'It's a good thing I'm a fast learner.' Right then, and there I said, 'Hmm, this girl could actually win this.'" [0:00 - 0:51]

Mercedes Mone's message for fans ahead of AEW Grand Slam

Mercedes Mone has had a great run as TBS Champion heading into her title match against Harley Cameron at Grand Slam: Australia on Saturday. She is undefeated in All Elite Wrestling and is high on confidence.

The CEO promoted her upcoming match with the following message for fans on X/Twitter:

"Feast your eyes on the greatest TBS Champion of all time Saturday!"

It remains to be seen if Harley Cameron actually manages to dethrone The CEO on Saturday.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी